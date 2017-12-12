Unique and fun gift wrapping ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gift wrapping doesn't always have to be just a bag and some tissue paper. Sometimes, it's fun to add some accessories.

Rachel Osguthorpe, a florist at Jolley's gift and floral, shares some creative and fun ideas for how you could wrap your gifts this year, from using plain craft paper with wreath and ribbon embellishments, to even adding silver dollar eucalyptus and mini pine cones.

All of these ideas are not only unique and creative, but they're not super complicated either.

If DIY isn't your thing, Jolley's has some gorgeous ornaments along with fun wrapping paper and gift tags available as well. You can also find tons of holiday decor, clothing and gifts of all kind for children and babies. They also have beautiful floral bouquets, centerpieces, and potted plants.

Jolley's is located at 1676 E 1300 S.

For more information, visit Jolley's website here.