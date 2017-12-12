Students and parents learn about semi trucks, and their blind spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Many can relate to the fear that comes from passing a semi truck on the highway. Blind spots can be an issue, and many drivers may not even be aware of when they are not visible to truck drivers.

A group with "Zero Fatalities" is going from school to school, with a program called "Truck Smart Outreach." The program aims at teaching students and parents to see for themselves what a semi driver can't.

The group went to Herriman High School Tuesday, and allowed students to see for themselves where truck's blind spots are.

"Usually students are kind of like, 'oh it's no big deal,' then once they hop in the truck yeah these truck drivers yeah they really can't see anything these guys aren't lying they aren't making this stuff up. I mean I felt that way, I though I'm sure they can see alright but then they hop up there and it's amazing what disappears once you become a driver," said Natalie Lovell, Smart Outreach Specialist for Zero Fatalities.

According to a truck driver that spoke to Fox 13 News, the biggest blind spot on most semi trucks is next to their right front fender.