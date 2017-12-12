Search on for man accused of stealing multiple cars and ramming two police cars

MURRAY, Utah – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing at least two cars Tuesday and ramming a pair of Unified Police vehicles.

UPD Detective, Ken Hansen, said the suspect stole a grey Chevrolet Malibu from a home on Howick Street in Millcreek around 9:30 a.m.

Detective Hansen said officers in two UPD vehicles blocked the car and spikes were placed in front and in back of the car.

The suspect backed up ramming one UPD car, then went forward, hitting the second car and fled the area.

Both officers were outside of their vehicles which Hansen said constitutes assault on a police officer.

Hansen said the suspect drove to Murray where he spotted a Black Ford Excursion at Cottonwood Motors on Central Avenue in Murray. It was running and about to be hooked up to a trailer, when the suspect stole the SUV and again fled the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Harley Gregory Welsh. He has a long criminal history and has stolen several cars in the past, according to Hansen.