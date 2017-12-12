Salt Lake City seeks public’s help in creating ‘Foothill Trails Plan’

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Public Lands Division is seeking public participation, while they develop a Foothill Trail System Plan.

According to the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office, the plan will produce a blueprint for an improved network of trails for many different uses, between the Salt Lake City foothills and Emigration Canyon.

According to a release sent by the mayor’s office, “There are nearly 100 miles of ‘trails’ in the Salt Lake City foothills, all of which will be considered by the forthcoming Foothill Trail System Plan. Of all these trails, only the Bonneville Shoreline Trail was professionally constructed with the intent of non-motorized recreation.”

Many trails that exist in Salt Lake City’s foothills are unusable, due to steep grades, soil erosion and costly maintenance. A lack of trailhead signage and coherent design also make the trails difficult to use.

Once put into place, the new Foothill Trail System Plan will help, “mitigate user confusion, promote connectivity with the City’s alternative transportation networks and minimize environmental issues,” the mayor’s office said.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their comments and ideas to www.slcgov.com/trailsplan.