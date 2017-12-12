× Orem woman arrested for shoplifiting from Walmart, swapping price tags

OREM, Utah – A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly taking price tags off of cheaper items, and putting them on more expensive goods at an Orem Walmart.

According to a probable cause statement made by police, Traci Newman was caught allegedly taking a price tag off of a cheaper meat product, and putting it on a more expensive one.

Police stated that three items were found in Newman’s possession. One item was found to have been priced for $10.78, which Newman exchanged for a tag reading $1.84. Newman also allegedly changed a box of makeup from $24.88 to $2.48, and a bath rug from $15.88 to $4.88.

Orem police were told by Walmart loss prevention that she paid a total of $9.20 for the stolen items, when the total value was actually $55.67.

After being given her Miranda rights, Newman allegedly admitted to stealing the items. She was also accused of stealing from the same Walmart on Oct. 2 of this year, when surveillance cameras caught her taking a hair straightener.

While in custody, dispatch told arresting officers that Newman had four prior felony theft charges, and was on felony court probation. The probable cause statement released by police stated that Newman was being charged with two new felony theft charges, as well as one count of criminal trespassing.