Get prepared for winter driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Living in Utah, we all know how scary driving can be during the winter.

Not only can the roads be snowy, there's also ice, black ice, fog, rain, sleet and so much more we have to look out for while on the roads.

A huge help in avoiding a scary experience on the road is to plan ahead, which means makings sure your car is all good to go.

Right now, Big O Tires is having a winter special for cars that includes an oil change, tire rotation, and a genuine tire checkup. This simple routine checkup is something that should get done this time of year and could give you peace of mind while driving out on those scary roads.

Go out and get yourself (and your car) ready for winter driving.

For more information, visit their website here.