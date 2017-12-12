Delicious holiday recipes that will be the center of any party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Be the favorite guest or best host this season with these easy and delicious holiday recipes using olive oil.

Chef Josh, co-owner of We Olive, shows us just how versatile olive oil really is and how it can add the perfect amount of pizzazz to every dish.

Check out the recipes below for how to make a Pear and Candied Walnut Salad and Pomegranate Lemon Muffins with Blackberry Balsamic Glaze.

Pear and Candied Walnut Salad

Walnuts

1 heaping cup raw walnuts

2 tsp lemon olive oil

2 tsp aged balsamic

Pinch sea salt

Dressing

1/4 cup pear white balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil (Olio Nuovo, or other grassy olive oil)

1 shallot, minced

Pinch each sea salt and black pepper

Salad

1 6-ounce bag mixed greens

1 ripe Bosc or Bartlett Pear, thinly sliced lengthwise, stem and seeds removed

1/4 cup dried cherries (or cranberries)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and add raw walnuts to a bare or parchment-lined baking sheet.

Once the oven is preheated, toast walnuts for 7 minutes. Then remove from oven and add remaining ingredients directly to the walnuts (oil, balsamic, sea salt). Use a spatula to thoroughly toss/combine.

Place back in oven and roast for another 4-6 minutes or until fragrant and golden brown. Set aside to cool.

In the meantime, prepare dressing by adding all ingredients to a jar (or mixing bowl) and shaking vigorously (or whisking) to combine. Taste and adjust flavor as needed, adding more balsamic for acidity, salt or pepper for flavor balance, or olive oil for creaminess. Set aside.

To serve, add greens, half of the sliced pear, dried cherries, and half of the roasted walnuts to a large mixing/serving bowl. Drizzle with a bit of the dressing and toss to combine.

Plate and garnish with remaining pears and walnuts, and serve with remaining dressing. Best when fresh, though leftovers store separately in the refrigerator up to 3 days. Store walnuts well sealed at room temperature.

Pomegranate Lemon Muffins with Blackberry Balsamic Glaze