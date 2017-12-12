Alabama voters go to polls to elect controversial Senate candidate Roy Moore or his democratic challenger

MIDLAND CITY, Alabama – Alabama Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore held is last campaign event on the eve of the election to once again deny multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Moore spoke Monday night in Midland City at his “Drain the Swamp” rally. Unlike his last campaign appearance in Fairhope where he did not directly address the allegations, he talked about them at length to the crowd Monday.

“They said these women, two – had not come forward for 40 years but they waited before this election to come forward now. They allowed their pictures in ads and they go on national TV arguing their case after waiting 40 years, during which I ran five state campaigns, three county campaigns in this same county and never once was this mentioned,” Moore said.

Before introducing him, Moore’s wife Kayla defended her husband. Moore spoke for about 30 minutes.

Also telling his supporters, “This election is for the people of Alabama. All of this mess will be over tomorrow. The verdict lies with the people of Alabama.”

Moore also addressed claims that some people will vote for him just because he’s a Republican despite the allegations.

“If you don’t believe in my character, don’t vote for me,” he said.

There were a lot of speakers Monday night ahead of Moore, who didn’t take the stage until nearly two hours after the rally started. Among those speakers, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

Just like he did last week in Fairhope, Bannon attacked the Washington establishment and specifically called out Mitch McConnell, Richard Shelby, and Mitt Romney.

“You know what they’re doing when they’re trying to shut-up Trump and Moore … they’re trying to shut you up. Why do you think the whole world is here in Dothan and Midland City? Why are they in Alabama? You know why, this is the raw power and they understand when the working men and women of the USA set their mind to something – things change,” Bannon said.

Several speakers stressed the importance of voter turnout, including Bannon – who said it will go to whoever works the hardest. Bannon even acknowledged Moore’s opponent Doug Jones and his campaign are hard workers and said people need to get out and vote.

The high stakes election will decide who will replace the Senate seat left vacant by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore voted Tuesday morning in Gallant – taking his traditional horseback ride to the polls. He’ll then hold his campaign watch party at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery.