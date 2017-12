× 1-15 NB ramp from 9000 S closed after crash

SANDY, Utah – A crash closed down the northbound ramp to I-15 Tuesday afternoon, after a semi carrying a large piece of equipment tipped.

According to Lieutenant Todd Royce with the Utah Highway Patrol, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Royce stated that speed was a factor in the cause of the crash.

UDOT did not immediately release an expected clearance time Tuesday afternoon.