× Unified Police Department seeking suspect(s) in Taylorsville bank robbery

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – The Unified Police Department (UPD) was seeking a suspect or suspects in a bank robbery that occurred at a Wells Fargo in Taylorsville Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson for UPD, the robbery occurred near 4700 South and Bangerter Highway.

A description of suspects had not been released, although police said that they had begun a canine search.

This is an ongoing story and investigation. For updates, visit http://fox13now.com/.