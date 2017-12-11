Mr. McConnell has been teaching science at Riverview Junior High School in Murray for 28 years. He is well loved by students and faculty alike. Cyprus Credit Union, along with Fox 13, surprised him with a $1,000 check - $500 to use in his classroom and $500 for him to have personally. To nominate a deserving Utah teacher, go here.
Teacher of the Month: Deserving teacher gets $1,000 surprise
