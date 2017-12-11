Subaru “Share the Love” partners with Mountain West Cider to give back

Jeff Miller from Mark Miller Subaru and Kathleen Weron tell us about the Share the Love event where clients who purchase or lease a new car will be able to choose a local charity to donate $300 to this year. The two featured charities are Volunteers of America and Nuzzles & Co. To get more information visit markmillersubaru.com