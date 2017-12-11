Steak with Queso Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 lb. tri-tip, sirloin or other boneless steaks

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Queso Sauce

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1½ cups milk

1½ cups shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a small bowl, mix together the chili, garlic and onion powder with salt and pepper. Season both sides of the steaks. In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, cook steaks to desired doneness. Let rest on a cutting board for five minutes. Cut into thin slices.

For the queso sauce, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour. Cook for one minute. Slowly whisk in the milk. Continue whisking while cooking for 3-4 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Add the cheese, chili powder, salt and pepper. Continue cooking, while stirring, until the cheese is melted.

To serve, divide the steak strips on plates. Pour the desired amount of queso sauce over the top. Garnish with cilantro. Serve immediately.

