× Bountiful man charged with kidnapping and sexually abusing 3-year-old neighbor

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – A Bountiful man was charged with child kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse of a child Monday, both of which are first degree felonies.

According to an indictment filed in Davis County District Court, Kyle Curtis Jones allegedly took a 3-year-old neighbor into his home, where he sexually abused her.

On Nov. 12, the Bountiful Police Department received a call of a missing 3-year-old. Before the police arrived at the child’s home, her parents found her walking toward their house with Jones.

The child’s mother took her into the home, and asked her what happened, a probable cause statement said. The child allegedly told her mother that Jones took her into his basement to, “show her his trains.” The child stated that Jones then took her to a bed, where he assaulted her, and said, “sorry.”

In an interview Jones reportedly told police that he found the child in his backyard, jumping on his trampoline. Police asked Jones if he had taken the child into his apartment, and he admitted she had been inside, looking at his model trains.

According to the probable cause statement, when Jones was asked what happened after the child looked at his trains, he said that he, “did not want to answer any more questions.”

Jones’ parents released information to police, stating that he had been diagnosed with developmental delays, and autism.