St. George Police search for driver of fatal hit-and-run

ST. GEORGE – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle last night, now detectives are working to find the driver responsible.

St. George News reports, the woman’s body was found by bystanders a short time after the incident.

According to St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley, the fatal incident occurred on North Dixie Drive around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

“It appears the woman was pushing a cart on the east side of Dixie Drive when she was hit by a vehicle,” Trombley told St. George News.

Police estimate the woman was in her 50s, and say she had died prior to their arrival due to “extensive injuries.”

According to St. George News, detectives say the vehicle probably sustained front-end damage during the incident.

Anyone with information that may help police identify and locate the person and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to St. George Police at telephone 435-627-4300.

