Driver critically injured in Midvale crash

MIDVALE, Utah — A driver was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Midvale Sunday.

According to the Unified Police Department, the crash occurred at 7676 South Holden St. in Midvale. Police first reported the crash just before 5 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is in critical condition.

No further details about the cause of the crash were immediately available.

