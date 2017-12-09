Wanted with Scott McKane: Suspects sought in robberies, murder cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first case in this week's edition of Wanted is a serial package thief operating in the Lone Peak area. Anyone with information on the package thefts should call Lone Peak Police at 801-756-9800.

In West Jordan police are also looking for help tracking down the suspect in a package theft. Authorities said they would like to speak with anyone who has information at (801) 840-4000.

Our third case is a bank robbery in the Millcreek area. Anyone with information about that crime, which occurred November 27 at 3983 South Wasatch Boulevard around 1:30 p.m., should call UPD at 801-840-4000.

Meanwhile in South Salt Lake, DNA technology has allowed police to develop a suspect sketch in the 2010 murder of Sherry Black. A reward in that case has increased to $250,000, click here for details.