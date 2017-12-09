More than 100 pets find new homes at Holiday Mini Super Adoption event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Best Friends Animal Society held a Holiday Mini Super Adoption Saturday and helped more than 100 animals find new homes.

The event was at the Gateway Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it brought together about 200 dogs, cats and kittens from eight different shelters and rescue groups.

Temma Martin of Best Friends Animal Society said they wanted to connect animals in need of a home with folks looking to add a furry friend to their life.

“This is the first time we've done this," she said. "We didn't really know what to expect but we do know a lot of people are looking for pets this time of year so we've been very pleased with both the number of people who've come down to check it out and the number of animals that are getting adopted,” she said.

The event lead to the adoptions of 56 cats and 49 dogs. Best Friends said it’s unusual for cat adoptions to outpace the dogs, but they added that’s a good thing because they currently have more cats than dogs in need of homes.

Saturday’s event, along with the Super Adoptions held each Spring and Fall, are part of the effort to make Utah a No-Kill State by 2019.

