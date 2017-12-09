× Medical helicopter responds after two children hit by car in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — LifeFlight responded in Lehi Saturday night after two children were hit by a vehicle.

Cameron Boyle of Lehi City said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of 700 South and 500 West in Lehi and involved two children ages 8 and 11.

He said the injuries were “not critical injuries” but didn’t have more specific information about the nature and extent of those injuries. At least one of the children was taken to a hospital via LifeFlight.

Boyle said the vehicle in question was not speeding and was going about 20 mph when the crash occurred.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.