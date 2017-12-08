× Tres Leches Flan Croissant Pudding

For the Caramel base:

2/3 Cups of Sugar

1 Tbsp Corn Syrup

1/3 Cup Water

Combine ingredients in a sauce pan and brush the edges clean. Bring to a boil and cook until it reaches an amber color. Pour into cake pan to make a thin layer, let set

For the Flan filling:

1 Cup Whole Milk

1 Can Evaporated Milk

1 Can Sweetened Condensed Milk pinch of salt

1 Tbsp Vanilla Paste

1 Cup Eggs

6 Large Day Old Croissants, 1 inch diced

1/2 Cup Rum soaked raisins (optional)

Mix the three milks and bring to scalding point. Mix slowly with eggs and blend well to temper. Strain and pour the mixture over the croissants and raisins and let soak for a few minutes. Pour mixture into caramel lined cake pan. Bake in a hot water bath at 350 F. Bake until barely set in the middle (approximately 30 to 45 mins). Remove from oven and cool uncovered Remove from the molds and serve warm or cold.

Recipe by Chef Adalberto Diaz Labrada CEPC, Roth Living