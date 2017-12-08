Rich’s Reviews: ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘Wonder Wheel
-
At the Movies: ‘Justice League’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Battle of the Sexes,’ ‘American Made’
-
At the Movies: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘American Assassin’ and ‘Mother’
-
At the Movies: ‘Only the Brave’
-
-
Shifts in brake technology in the Honda Civic Si
-
At the Movies: ‘Happy Death Day’ and ‘Professor Marston and the Wonder Women’
-
Cruising Logan Canyon with Acura and Lexus
-
At the Movies: ‘Battle of the Sexes’
-
Getting up to speed in a Kia Forte5
-
-
NRA calls for review on whether bump stocks should be subject to additional regulations
-
FBI agent removed from Mueller investigation over anti-Trump messages
-
FBI agent removed from Mueller investigation over anti-Trump messages