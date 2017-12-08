× Ogden Police investigating after man shot in stomach

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach Friday.

Lt. Clint Christensen with Ogden PD said the shooting occurred in the area of 556 23rd Street. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 5 p.m.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said it’s unclear what happened prior to shots being fired, and they are investigating to determine what led up to the shooting. They say several people fled the scene of the incident.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.