Gift Guide: the perfect gifts for moms

Stressed over what to get your mom this holiday season? Well, look no further. Brooke and Brittany put together the ultimate gift guide completed with perfect gifts for mom, especially new moms.

Kickee Pants

These are for mom just as much as they are for baby. Not only are the clothes super cute, they're incredibly soft, comfortable and they stretch so your kids are able to wear them for a little bit longer than other clothes.

Vonjet Silhouettes

This Utah company is putting a new take on the traditional locket necklace. Send them profile shots of the children of the mom you're looking to give the gift to, and they will custom make that profile into a beautiful metallic silhouette. They treat each silhouette as a commissioned work of art, so they artistically interpret each profile and individually draw each detail. Then, mom can walk around with all of her childrens' silhouettes hanging around her neck on a classy and gorgeous necklace. Guaranteed to put a tear in mom's eye.

Lassig Glam Bag

The diaper bag that's as cute as a purse but as big as a carry-on. These bags are not only super fashionable, but have a well-organized interior that insures that nothing is too hard to find. It also comes equipped with:

Water-repellent changing mat

Insulated and removable bottle holder

Removable compartment for baby food jars

Cell phone compartment

Key ring

All of these gifts are great and something that any mom would love. Happy shopping.