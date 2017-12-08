SALT LAKE CITY -- It can be tough to cope with the winter blues, but this week Dave Nemeth has some tips focused on the Boomer generation. See the video above for details, and click here for information about resources from Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services.
Booming Forward: Tips for beating the winter blues
