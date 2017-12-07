The ultimate family-fun night at ZooLights!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZooLights! will be brighter and more sparkling than ever as the festive, family-fun light event returns for its 11th anniversary year.

Over 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays will glisten in the December night as you make your way throughout Zoo grounds. Enjoy dinner in the Beastro, warm up with a cup of hot chocolate or check out our vast array of tasty treats!

Pick up a set of hologram glasses to walk along lit pathways and through our popular 135-foot lighted tunnel - it`s a crowd favorite! Take a ride on the Conservation Carousel (weather permitting) and then stop in to see Santa Claus at the Macy`s Santa Station. And while there, visit with two of Santa`s reindeer. That`s right-real live reindeer!

There's so many nightly entertainment and activities that everyone in the family will enjoy such as ice carvers, crafts, temporary tattoos, animal bio facts and more! Check out the ZooLights! calender of events for a layout of what's going on each night. All activities are free with your paid ZooLights! admission.

Finish off the night with a stop at the Wild Zootique to finish your holiday shopping. It`s Utah`s brightest holiday family tradition - it`s ZooLights! at Utah`s Hogle Zoo! Check out hours and prices below and get your tickets here.

Hours

Sunday - Wednesday 5:30 to 9 pm

Thursday - Saturday 5:30 to 10 pm

Christmas Eve 5:30 to 9 pm

Christmas Day Closed

New Years Eve 5:30 to 9 pm

Admission Prices

Adults - $8.95 Member Adults - $7.95

Children (3-12) - $6.95 Member Children (3-12) - $5.95

Seniors (65+ ) - $7.95 Member Seniors (65+ ) - $6.95

Toddlers (2 & under) FREE (Must show valid Zoo membership card for discount)

December 5 & 6 only, Zoo Members can get admitted for only $5 per person.