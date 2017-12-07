× Ogden man pleads guilty in 2016 death of infant daughter

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his two-month-old girl last year.

Michael Lee Hatton, 26, faces a sentence of 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison along with a $10,000 fine for murder, a first-degree felony.

On October 2, 2016, at about 6 p.m., Ogden City police and Ogden City Emergency Medical Services responded to a report that an infant had stopped breathing. The child’s mother and a roommate took the child, named Avery, to the hospital and pulled over in the 2300 block of Harrison Boulevard to meet emergency responders, according to an Ogden police Facebook post.

The mother came from her apartment at the 1400 block of Brinker Ave., where Avery lived with her parents.

Avery was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital where life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

“The investigation has determined Avery was physically abused which had lethal consequences,” the post states.

According to a document filed in 2nd District Court Thursday, Avery’s x-rays showed fractures in her right collarbone, left arm, one of her ribs and on her skull. Avery also bruises on her neck and head, the document states.

Doctors at Primary Children’s Medical Center told a detective the injuries were severe and could not have resulted from an accidental fall.

Further tests on Avery revealed she had suffered fractures in her right arm and left leg, two more broken ribs, spinal stretching consistent with violent shaking and brain damage.

Hatton was booked into Weber County Jail for criminal homicide.