Former USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced for child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor who admitted to sexually abusing underage girls, has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges, Western-Michigan District Court Clerk Ashley Mankin said Thursday.

US District Judge Janet Neff sentenced Nassar to 20 years for each of three counts — which are to be served consecutively, according to the docket.

Nassar is also due for sentencing in January after he pleaded guilty last month to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and apologized for sexually abusing underage girls.