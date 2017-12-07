Festive and delicious holiday brunch ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Casey Bowthorpe of Harmon's is showing us how to make some Sweet Breakfast Buns and some Mulled Honey Ham Tear and Share Bread that will be sure to be crowd favorites at any holiday get-together this year. Check out the recipes below!

Sweet Breakfast Buns

1 tablespoon lemon juice

8 ounces cream cheese

½ cup sugar

2-8 ounce containers crescent rolls

Jam or Preserves

1 cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoon milk

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350˚

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the first 3 ingredients until smooth.

Open crescent roll containers and unroll dough. Separate every other triangle to create rectangle shapes. You should have 8 rectangles all together. Pinch the perforated lines together to make solid rectangles.

Divide the cream cheese mixture between each rectangle. Spread the mixture evenly on the rectangles. Starting at one of the long sides, roll dough to create a rope. Gently stretch the rope to be about 10 inches long. Now coil the rope around itself, pinching the end into the side of the coil at the end.

With a spoon, press a deep indentation in the middle of each coil. Fill indentation with jam and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown.

While pastries are baking, mix together the final 3 ingredients. When pastries are out of the oven and cooled, drizzle with glaze and serve.

Mulled Honey Ham Tear and Share Bread

¼ cup honey

1 tablespoon water

½ orange, zested

1 star anise

5 cloves

1 stick cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cardamom

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch cayenne pepper

1 ½ cups ham, large diced

1 loaf Harmons sourdough bread

2 cup fontina, shredded

Salt and pepper

Instructions: