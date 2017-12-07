Couple arrested after chase through West Valley City, West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah - A couple is behind bars after a chase that started at about 2 a.m. in West Valley City and ended in West Jordan.

The US Marshals said a man was reported carrying an assault rifle at a hotel.

Authorities identified the suspect as Clinton Weeks and the Marshals, along with local police agencies, started chasing him.

Law enforcement spiked his tires, ending the chase in West Jordan.

Officials arrested Weeks and the woman in the truck with him.

However, officials said they did not find the rifle.