Help youth affected by domestic violence in Utah

Julee Smith from the Youth Crisis Center tells us about the Spirit of Giving. You can help by going here.

For over 72 years, YCC Family Crisis Center has been dedicated to saving and changing the lives of individuals and families in our community. It is their belief that by investing our time and resources for the betterment of the community in which we live, we are investing in the future of Utah’s families. They serve individuals from the ages of 1 day to 101 years old. The domestic violence shelter and rape crisis center provide services 24/7 to victims and their children.