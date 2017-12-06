Sen. Hatch to Bannon: ‘I’ve got a copy of the Book of Mormon with his name on it’

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Governor Gary Herbert, Sen Orrin Hatch and Sen. Mike Lee are defending former Gov. Mitt Romney and his family after Steve Bannon bashed establishment Republicans, specifically Romney.

Gov. Herbert tweeted, “Mitt Romney and his family are honorable people and represent the very best of Utah values. Utahns reject the ugly politics and tactics of Steve Bannon, #stayout #utpol”.

Bannon’s comments came Tuesday night as he was trying to drum up support for controversial Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama.

Sen. Orrin Hatch is also standing up for Romney.

Steve Bannon’s attacks on Governor Romney and his service are disappointing and unjustified. Mitt is a close personal friend, an honest leader, a great American and someone who has sought every opportunity possible to serve our country. I also resent anyone attacking any person’s religious views but particularly our own Christian LDS faith and the selfless service of missionary work. I’d be more than happy to sit down with Mr. Bannon and help him understand more about the LDS Church at his convenience. I’ve got a copy of the Book of Mormon with his name on it.

Sen. Mike Lee tweeted, “Mitt Romney is a good man. Whether you agree or disagree with him on any matter of public policy, you can’t credibly call into question his patriotism or moral character—especially on the basis of his religious beliefs or his outstanding service as a missionary.”

Romney has voiced opposition to Moore, who has been accused of initiating sexual contact with a 14-year-old, sexually assaulting a 16-year-old and pursuing relationships with teenage girls while he was in his 30s.

Bannon fired back at Romney’s comment on honor and integrity and criticized the former Massachusetts governor for not serving in Vietnam, saying Romney “hid behind” his Mormon religion.

“And by the way, Mitt, while we’re on the subject of honor and integrity, you avoided service, brother,” Bannon said. “Mitt, here’s how it is, brother: The college deferments, we can debate that — but you hid behind your religion. You went to France to be a missionary while guys were dying in rice paddies in Vietnam.”