Don’t miss your chance to see Deborah Cox in The Bodyguard

The hit musical THE BODYGUARD, will play The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater through December 10, 2017. Tickets are available online now at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com, or call 801-355-ARTS (2787), or visit the Eccles Theater Box Office at 131 Main Street, Salt Lake City. Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. film, and adapted by Academy Award-winner (Birdman) Alexander Dinelaris, THE BODYGUARD had its world premiere on December 5, 2012 at London’s Adelphi Theatre.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.