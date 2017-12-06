Doctor discusses impact of Utah inversions on your health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The inversion is lingering above the Salt Lake valley, and according to FOX 13’s meteorology department and the National Weather Service this inversion will be here for a couple of weeks.

Whenever the winter inversion strikes, doctor’s office visits go up.

“You can look out and not see the mountains anymore, or not see the buildings anymore, and that’s when it's really bad,” said Dr. Daniel Chappell with Farmington’s Ogden Clinic. “That's when I see patients with asthma or bronchitis, or a cold or pneumonia, and they come in with more severe symptoms.”

He said the best thing to do is to avoid getting the flu or any virus during the inversions because of how hard the particulate matter can be on the respiratory system.

“The more particles that are in the air, the more difficult it is to get the oxygen into your system... just like if you have an air filter in your car and it gets full of too much particulate matter, then the car engine doesn't work as well," Chappell said.

He said take these steps to lessen the impact of the inversion:

1. Wash your hands whenever you have been outside or in a public place, or the bathroom or kitchen.

2. Try to stay indoors.

3. If you are already sick, do not go to work or force your children to go to school.

4. Take recommended preventative medication prescribed by your physician.