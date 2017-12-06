Could you pass? Take civics test Utah students now must pass to graduate

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah high school students are now required to pass a civics test to graduate.

Back in 2015, Utah was the fourth state in the US to pass a bill implementing the test in schools and now 23 states have adopted it, according to the Joe Foss Institute.

The test is similar to the exam new U.S. citizens must pass, asking questions like, “How many amendments are in the U.S. Constitution?” and “How often are Senators elected?”

Out of the Americans across all 50 states who have taken this civics test, Utahns ranked 31st with an average score of 7.1 out of 10 correct answers.

In terms of pass rate (77.76%), Utah ranked fifth, according to the Joe Foss Institute.

Can you pass the test? Take it below.

Learn more about Utah High School graduation requirements here.