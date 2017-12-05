Utah Department of Environmental Quality expects to release first mandatory air action day

SALT LAKE CITY – In a tweet released Tuesday, Salt Lake City Green urged people to drive less, and carpool, as winter inversion began to set in.

Drive less, carpool, skip the trip, don’t burn. Reduce the pollution you emit to help #ClearTheAir #TakeAction #ShowUCAIR https://t.co/LzxskhJ7NM — Salt Lake City Green (@SLCgreen) December 6, 2017

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) stated that it expected to release its first mandatory action day sometime this week.

To better understand how inversions occur, check out the video below:

To report pollution, check air quality reports and see tips on how to reduce pollution, visit DEQ’s website.