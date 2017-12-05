Steak, Spinach, Feta and Tomato Salad

2 tablespoons canola oil
1/2 lb. sirloin steak, cut into bite size pieces
4 cups baby spinach
1 large tomato, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
1/4 red onion, chopped
3 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons sugar
1/3 cup olive oil
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add canola oil. Season steak pieces with salt and pepper. Cook steak to desired doneness.
In a large bowl, mix together the spinach, tomato, celery, onion and feta. Add steak.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, sugar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Pour desired amount over the salad. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: UT Beef Council