Steak, Spinach, Feta and Tomato Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 lb. sirloin steak, cut into bite size pieces

4 cups baby spinach

1 large tomato, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1/4 red onion, chopped

3 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons sugar

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add canola oil. Season steak pieces with salt and pepper. Cook steak to desired doneness.

In a large bowl, mix together the spinach, tomato, celery, onion and feta. Add steak.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, sugar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Pour desired amount over the salad. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: UT Beef Council