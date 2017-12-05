× Rep. Mia Love pushes for DACA legislation before Christmas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Mia Love joined 31 of her colleagues, to urge House Speaker Paul Ryan to prioritize the passage of a legislative solution for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

The group of congress members hoped to push Ryan to create a “permanent legislative solution,” that will protect the population with a, “balanced approach,” before the holidays.

“Thousands of DACA recipients live and work in my district, contributing to their community daily,” said Rep. Love. “I have no interest in separating them from what is likely the only country they know.”

The letter to Ryan stated that DACA recipients make up a valuable sector of the U.S. economy.

Rep. Love is a cosponsor for the Recognize America’s Children Act, which gives DACA recipients a pathway to permanently remain in the country. She has also pushed for a legislative solution for young undocumented immigrants, following the Trump Administration’s announcement regarding DACA earlier this year.