Provo’s first-ever woman mayor sworn in

PROVO, Utah – Michelle Kaufusi was sworn in as Provo Mayor on Tuesday, becoming the first ever woman to serve as mayor in the city’s 157-year history.

“I come from a family of strong women, I want to pave the way for every other little girl to not think this is out of touch, out of reach. It’s in our reach now,” Kaufusi told Fox 13.

Kaufusi was elected after Provo Mayor John Curtis submitted his resignation letter, following his election to Utah’s Third Congressional District.

Election totals on Nov. 9 showed that Kaufusi won by a margin of 881 votes. After being sworn in at the Provo City Council, Kaufusi reportedly took her place on the dais for the remainder of the meeting.