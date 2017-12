× Provo water main break closes roads near University Parkway and 700 E.

PROVO, Utah – A water main break at 700 E. and University Parkway closed roads in the area Tuesday morning.

Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said authorities responded to the break at about 7 a.m.

Officials closed University Parkway from Canyon Rd. to 900 E.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

AVOID 450 E. Univ.Parkway, Provo. Crews are cleaning up a water main break. All traffic being diverted! — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) December 5, 2017