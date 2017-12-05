Experience Christmas the Olde London way at the Dickens’ Christmas Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forget what you know about traditional Christmas Festivals and craft shows and open your eyes to the mysteries that await you at the Dickens' Christmas Festival.

At this unique and unusual entertainment and shopping experience, you'll be taken back-in-time to a 19th Century Victorian London. The fair re-creates the crooked streets and winding lanes of a Charles Dicken's London, exactly how Oliver and Scrooge spent their Christmas holiday.

Not only do Oliver and Scrooge make guest apperances, there is also Old English shops, hundreds of period costumes, fortune tellers, orphans, royalty and Father Christmas that come together to fully create this once in a lifetime experience.

Each day, mini productions of "Scrooge" and "Oliver" take place and Queen Victoria herself roams around the festival streets. There is also delicious and fun food, crafts, quality merchandise and other great entertainment.

From December 2 through December 9, guests can enjoy the Dickens' Christmas Festival from 10 am to 9pm daily at the South Towne Expo Center. Admissions are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for kids ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free.

For more information, visit their website at www.dickenschristmasfestival.com or like their Facebook Page at Dickens Christmas Festival. You can also call 1-435-668-9969.