Delicious homemade pretzels that are delivered curbside

There's bagel shops, pizza shops and dessert shops, but have you ever heard of a pretzel shop?

Say hello to Ellen's Craft Pretzel Co., where owner Amanda Sparks wants to recreate the way you think of pretzels.

The downtown pretzel shop spent a lot of time researching and trying different pretzel recipes in hopes of finding the perfect pretzel-and they found it.

As a local company themselves, Ellen's Craft Pretzel Co. strives to support local businesses and source their ingredients locally as well. With always freshly grated cheese, herbs, spices and no blends or powders, you can taste the difference in these pretzels.

They don't just make your ordinary pretzel, either. When you order a fresh pretzel, you can choose from a

Salted Pretzel with Cheddar Cheese Dip

Rosemary Sea Salt with Whipped Cream Cheese Dip

Pepperoni Pretzel with Marinara Dip

Jalapeno White Cheddar Pretzel with Whipped Cream Cheese Dip

Cinnamon Pretzel with Sweet Cream Cheese Dip

Everything Pretzel with Whipped Cream Cheese Dip

Why settle for any other pretzel when you can now get a delicious, local, fresh pretzel delivered right to your car? Just order online at www.ellenspretzels.com and you can pick up right from their location on 1000 South Main Street, Suite 102 and not even have to get out of your car.

Plus, you can use discount code "THEPLACE" when ordering for 15% off your order.