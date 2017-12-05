College football player from Utah sentenced to one year in jail, probation in sex assault case

SALT LAKE CITY – A once-rising college football star from Utah, Osa Masina, has been sentenced to one year in jail and at least two years of probation in a sexual assault case.

Previously, Masina pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped three counts of first-degree felony rape and forcible sodomy.

That means Masina will not be forced to register as a sex offender.

Masina was a star player at Brighton High and went on to play in college.

He was on the University of Southern California’s football team when he was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in his college dorm room and again at a party in Cottonwood Heights back in July.

Masina is accused of committing similar crimes involving the same woman in California.

In a Los Angeles County affidavit, the woman stated she found out that Masina recorded videos and took pictures of them having sex without her knowledge, then sent them to her ex-boyfriend via Snapchat.

Prosecutors said they were forced to offer a deal when the judge ruled some evidence and testimony would not be allowed.

