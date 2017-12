× 3,060 people without power in Ogden after car accident

OGDEN, Utah – Weber County Dispatch confirmed that 3,060 people were without power in Ogden, after a car reportedly hit a telephone pole.

Information regarding the nature of the accident, as well as injuries were unknown.

It was unknown how long power was expected to be out for residents.

This is a developing story, for updated information visit fox13now.com.