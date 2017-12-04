What is Slack?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLACK HOSTS EVENT TO SALUTE HARD WORKING SALT LAKERS

Slack’s Best Monday Ever event at Publik in SLC got the week off to a great start for many working professionals. A wall of donuts, professional headshots, a coloring station, and a massage station got everyone re-energized. Slack takes the hardest part of all our jobs — communication — and makes it simpler, more pleasant, and more productive.

Slack also recently did a survey and found that a staggering 90% of Salt Lakers believe they have a “well-balanced” or “somewhat balanced” work-life balance. Only 2% of Salt Lakers would say they have a “very unbalanced” work-life balance. When it comes to the most satisfied of respondents, 44% of Salt Lake citizens report a “well-balanced” state of being, which is 7% higher than that reported by the national cohort of respondents who live in other cities across the United States.

The results also show that the epidemic of feeling pressure to be reachable outside of business hours is not as prevalent in Salt Lake as it is nationwide, with 28% reporting it as a frequent or constant pressure in Salt Lake, while nationally 33% of knowledge workers report it to be the case.

The biggest challenge 40% Salt Lakers say they encounter when trying to achieve a work-life balance is the volume of their workload, followed by distractions that decrease office productivity – such as social media.

