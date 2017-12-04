Make sure to take part in the Holiday Food & Fund Drive happening now at the Utah Food Bank and all Harmons locations. Donations can be made at any Harmons location by dropping your food into the marked bins at the entrances or by going to utahfoodbank.org and making a monetary donation. All donations make a difference and help to support Utah's community this holiday season.
