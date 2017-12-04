Sundance Institute announces selections for new 2018 categories

PARK CITY, Utah – Works selected for the new Indie Episodic, Shorts and Special Events sections of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival were announced Monday. The new sections were created by the Sundance Institute, to showcase, “bold and independent storytelling, regardless of form, format or length.”

According to a release by the institute, the new Indie Episodic section was created to better showcase new and emerging artists, specifically highlighting independent individuals and their work. Works in the section are set to premier Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, through Wednesday, Jan. 24.

“Episodic is one of the fastest-developing fields in on-screen storytelling today. By creating a dedicated space for independent episodic storytellers to shine, we’re aiming to foster more creativity in the field,” said Director of Programming for the Sundance Film Festival Trevor Goth.

69 short films are set to screen at the festival. Selected shorts will later be presented in a traveling program at 75 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

For a full list of Indie Episodic, Special Events and short films featured at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, visit their website at http://www.sundance.org/