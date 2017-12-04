Pres. Trump in Utah to announce national monument changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to scale back two national monuments in Utah, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante, during his visit to the state on Monday.

Sen. Orrin Hatch and Sen. Mike Lee accompanied Pres. Trump and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke on Air Force One Monday.

Air Force One is expected to land in Utah at about 11 a.m.

Pres. Trump is scheduled to visit the Utah State Capitol and Welfare Square at 780 W. 800 S. in Salt Lake City.

I’m honored to be accompanying @realDonaldTrump to Utah to support the actions he will be taking to reverse the abuse of the Antiquities Act in our state. #utpol pic.twitter.com/A1kL0Jbwuf — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 4, 2017