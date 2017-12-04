Drug bust lands four in jail in Heber

HEBER, Utah – The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, along with Heber City Police and the Wasatch Back Narcotics Enforcement Team (BACKNET) arrested three individuals after serving two search warrants in Heber City.

According to a statement released by the Heber City Police Department, officers served the first warrant at a residence, where they found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana oil and paraphernalia.

Juan Manuel Briones-Rangel was arrested for felony and misdemeanor drug charges as a result of the first warrant. A second individual, Daniel Nava-Chavelas was also arrested and charged with multiple misdemeanor drug charges.

Law enforcement officials then served a second search warrant in a different location, where methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana oil, multiple prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and seized as evidence.

According to police, at the second search, Kelly Cummings and Lisa Anderson were both arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges.