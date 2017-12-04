× ‘Considerable’ avalanche danger reported in Utah mountains

UTAH – The Utah Avalanche Center reported that with new snow in many areas of Northern Utah, there is “considerable avalanche danger” for both natural and human triggers in steep terrain.

The avalanche center reported Sunday that the avalanche danger “may rise significantly” overnight and into Monday.

Here is a map of current danger ratings in northern Utah:

The avalanche center designated “considerable” danger for Logan, Provo, Ogden, Salt Lake, and Uinta mountain areas.

For more information on avalanche prevention, visit https://utahavalanchecenter.org/