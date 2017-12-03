Utah State to face New Mexico State in Arizona Bowl

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University is going to the Arizona Bowl this year, and the game vs New Mexico State is an all-Aggies bowl game rematch 57 years in the making.

USU will travel to Tucson for the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl vs New Mexico State on December 29 at 3:30 p.m. MT.

New Mexico State snaps a drought of 57 years without a bowl game with this selection, as this will be their first bowl appearance since the 1960 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas—where they faced USU and came away with a 20-13 win, according to a press release from USU.

Both teams also use the Aggies mascot, which the Arizona Bowl noted Sunday by changing their handle to “A(ggies)rizona Bowl” on Twitter.

This will be the USU Aggies’ 12th bowl appearance in program history.

“We are extremely excited to accept the invitation to represent Utah State University and the Mountain West in the 2017 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl,” head coach Matt Wells stated in the press release. “This bowl game is a great reward for our team and its accomplishments this year, and solidifies the strength and consistency of this program as we will be playing in our sixth bowl game in the past seven years.”

USU tweeted a link to purchase tickets. The website states the priority deadline to purchase tickets in order to be sat by rank is Monday, December 11 at 5 p.m.

